Amarinder Singh to be in Delhi for two days, likely to meet Sonia Gandhi

The Congress camp is keenly watching former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who will be in Delhi today (Tuesday). Amarinder would be flying to Delhi from Chandigarh at 3:30 pm, sources close to him said, adding he would be in the national capital for two days.

“He will be visiting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. It will be a courtesy call. He wants to thank her for giving him the opportunity to rule the state for two terms and important roles in the party,” a source close to him said.

He added that Amarinder Singh would be vacating Kapurthala House, a government house allotted to Punjab CM in Delhi.

Incidentally, Amarinder is going to Delhi on the day when Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was till now with CPI, are joining Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi.

While Congress has been keeping a watch on Amarinder ever since he stepped down, especially with rumours of him joining BJP swirling, his camp did not confirm that any meeting with BJP leaders was on the agenda.

BJP leaders in Punjab also said they were not in the loop if any meeting was planned with their party leaders. “We know that Captain has been saying he had his options open. We also know that if he wants to join BJP then the party’s doors are open for him,” a party leader said.