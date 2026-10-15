Will Amarinder Singh return to Congress? ‘Anything is possible’, says Sachin Pilot

AI Narration

AI NARRATION

AI Narration

This is AI Generated text to speech.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Sachin Pilot clarified that he had not spoken to Amarinder Singh personally about joining or leaving any political party.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readDelhi, PunjabOct 15, 2026 06:31 PM IST
sachin pilot captain amarinder singh congressSachin Pilot's (left) remarks come after Amarinder Singh (right) recently criticised his own party, the BJP, and expressed unhappiness with its leadership. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot has said that “anything is possible in politics” when asked about speculation that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could return to the Congress.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Pilot said he had known Amarinder Singh personally since he was young and had worked closely with him. Describing the former Punjab chief minister as a leader of tall stature, Pilot said Singh had served Punjab well.

Pilot clarified that he had not spoken to Amarinder Singh personally about joining or leaving any political party.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

His remarks come after Amarinder Singh recently criticised his own party, the BJP, and expressed unhappiness with its leadership for not consulting him on matters related to Punjab.

Asked about the possibility of Singh returning to the Congress, Pilot said in Hindi, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai” (anything is possible) in politics.

Must Read | ‘Chitta’ delivered to homes faster than pizza, Coca-Cola in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

He added that he had seen Singh’s comments against the BJP but had not discussed his future plans with him.

When asked whether leaders of Singh’s stature would expect significant positions in exchange for returning to the Congress, Pilot said, “I don’t know what he is thinking. Time will tell.”

Story continues below this ad

Rahul Gandhi’s remark triggered speculation

Speculation about Amarinder Singh’s possible return to the Congress began after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during an Instagram Ask Me session in August, named Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP.

Responding to Gandhi’s remark, Amarinder Singh had said that his personal relations with the Gandhi family would always remain, but his political commitment was with the BJP.

Last month, Singh said the BJP was not taking his advice on Punjab and that he was going through “difficult times”. However, he maintained that he was not quitting the BJP.

Amarinder Singh’s political journey

Amarinder Singh was one of the Congress’s strongest leaders in Punjab. He led the party to a significant victory in the 2017 Assembly elections and became chief minister for the second time.

Story continues below this ad

He resigned as chief minister and quit the Congress in 2021 following an internal dispute. He subsequently formed the Punjab Lok Congress, which failed to make a mark in the 2022 Assembly elections and later merged with the BJP.

Singh’s wife, Preneet Kaur, son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur are also associated with the BJP.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments