Will Amarinder Singh return to Congress? ‘Anything is possible’, says Sachin Pilot

Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot has said that “anything is possible in politics” when asked about speculation that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could return to the Congress.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Pilot said he had known Amarinder Singh personally since he was young and had worked closely with him. Describing the former Punjab chief minister as a leader of tall stature, Pilot said Singh had served Punjab well.

Pilot clarified that he had not spoken to Amarinder Singh personally about joining or leaving any political party.

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His remarks come after Amarinder Singh recently criticised his own party, the BJP, and expressed unhappiness with its leadership for not consulting him on matters related to Punjab.