Will Amarinder Singh return to Congress? ‘Anything is possible’, says Sachin Pilot

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot has said that “anything is possible in politics” when asked about speculation that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could return to the Congress.
In an interview with PTI Videos, Pilot said he had known Amarinder Singh personally since he was young and had worked closely with him. Describing the former Punjab chief minister as a leader of tall stature, Pilot said Singh had served Punjab well.
Pilot clarified that he had not spoken to Amarinder Singh personally about joining or leaving any political party.
His remarks come after Amarinder Singh recently criticised his own party, the BJP, and expressed unhappiness with its leadership for not consulting him on matters related to Punjab.
Asked about the possibility of Singh returning to the Congress, Pilot said in Hindi, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai” (anything is possible) in politics.
He added that he had seen Singh’s comments against the BJP but had not discussed his future plans with him.
When asked whether leaders of Singh’s stature would expect significant positions in exchange for returning to the Congress, Pilot said, “I don’t know what he is thinking. Time will tell.”
Rahul Gandhi’s remark triggered speculation
Speculation about Amarinder Singh’s possible return to the Congress began after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during an Instagram Ask Me session in August, named Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP.
Responding to Gandhi’s remark, Amarinder Singh had said that his personal relations with the Gandhi family would always remain, but his political commitment was with the BJP.
Last month, Singh said the BJP was not taking his advice on Punjab and that he was going through “difficult times”. However, he maintained that he was not quitting the BJP.
Amarinder Singh’s political journey
Amarinder Singh was one of the Congress’s strongest leaders in Punjab. He led the party to a significant victory in the 2017 Assembly elections and became chief minister for the second time.
He resigned as chief minister and quit the Congress in 2021 following an internal dispute. He subsequently formed the Punjab Lok Congress, which failed to make a mark in the 2022 Assembly elections and later merged with the BJP.
Singh’s wife, Preneet Kaur, son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur are also associated with the BJP.