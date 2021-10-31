No talks with Congress, rapprochement time over, says Amarinder

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh once again made it clear Saturday that he would not stay in the Congress.

Amarinder, who is yet to resign from the Congress, tweeted through his media adviser to say: “‘Reports of back-end talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to #SoniaGandhi ji for her support, but will not stay in Congress now’: @capt_amarinder”

He also went on to reiterate that he would launch his own party soon. “I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India, breakaway Akali factions & others for #PunjabElections2022 once farmers’ issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab & its farmers’: @capt_amarinder.”

The former Chief Minister also took on his successor Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter asking him not to mislead the farmers by saying their government will reject the farm laws through legislation course.

This is for the first time Amarinder has attacked Channi. All this while he was perceived to be going soft on Channi but hitting out at PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Quoting Amarinder, his media adviser, tweeted: “‘My govt did all this @CHARANJITCHANNI. We spoke to farmer leaders on #FarmLaws & passed our own amendment laws in Assembly too. But Governor is sitting over them & he’ll sit over any new laws. Pls don’t mislead the farmers with false promises’: @capt_amarinder”

Amarinder’s reaction was related to Channi’s tweet: “Today, I spoke with Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Ji and discussed about the three Farm Laws imposed by GoI on us.