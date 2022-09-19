Ahead of joining BJP, ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets J P Nadda

Ahead of joining BJP, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Monday met the party’s national president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Singh is expected to join the BJP on Monday in presence of its senior leaders. Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal earlier said that a list of the party’s leaders who are expected to join the BJP along with Singh was being finalised.

Singh will merge his newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP. The PLC was founded on November 2, 2021, after Singh resigned as the chief minister and quit the Indian National Congress.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh meets BJP National president JP Nadda in Delhi He will join BJP in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/kBXdIj42JY — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

The former CM recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after returning from his spinal surgery in London. With Shah, Singh said they discussed issues pertaining to national security, narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future development of Punjab. “Had a very productive meeting with honourable Union Minister Amit Shah Ji”, he tweeted.