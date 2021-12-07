Amarinder, Badals secretly working on pact to share seats, harm state: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Monday accused his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal of being secretly engaged in a seat-sharing exercise ahead of the Assembly polls early next year and added that they are hand in glove with the BJP leadership and are “clandestinely harming” the state’s interests even now.

He claimed that Amarinder, who has floated his own party after quitting the Congress, had been playing a “friendly match” with the Badals of the Akali Dal. Addressing a conclave organised by a private television channel, Channi described the former CM and the Badals as “foes-turned-friends” and said they are “secretly engaged in adjustment of seats for the upcoming assembly polls to extend political gains to one another”.

Channi also alleged that Amarinder and the SAD and BJP leaders are “clandestinely harming the state’s interests, solely eyeing the forthcoming assembly polls”, a state government statement quoted him as saying.

The CM said there was a sea change now in the mood of the rank and file of the Congress, “especially after the ouster of Amarinder Singh”.

Channi also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. He asked the Delhi CM to concentrate on his own government rather than “befooling” people of Punjab by promising them the moon.

On the possibility of Amarinder Singh damaging the poll prospects of the Congress, he said the former CM could not deliver during the four and half years of his term and “confined himself within the four walls of his farmhouse”.

‘Quality, affordable education need of hour’

Earlier, speaking at Guru Nanak Dev University, Channi said that the ‘Punjab Model’ of his government is based on ensuring quality education and employment opportunities for all.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating five chairs in the name of Bhagwan Valmiki, Bhai Jaita (Baba Jiwan Singh), Bhagat Kabir, Dr B R Ambedkar and devout Sikh Bhai Makhan Shah Lubana, he said said until and unless quality education is imparted to the youth, the amelioration of poverty is impossible.

Channi said Punjab is a welfare state and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure equal access to quality education and health. He said his government is committed to this objective by providing succour to the common man.

Batting for making necessary amendments in the curriculum, he said it needs to be fine-tuned as per requirements of existing society.

His government has already set the wheel in motion to bail out the universities from the fiscal crisis, he said, adding that a huge grant has already been given to Punjabi University, Patiala, and no stone will be left unturned for helping Guru Nanak Dev University.

However, Channi asked the university administration to evolve a viable mechanism for reducing fee of various courses.

In his address, Sidhu hailed the chief minister for setting up these chairs. He expressed hope that these chairs will inspire future generations to stay connected with their glorious and rich heritage. Sidhu also lauded the party high command, saying it has given the first Scheduled Castes CM to the state since independence.

— with PTI inputs