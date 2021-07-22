Amarinder Singh accepts invite, will attend ceremony elevating Sidhu as state Congress chief

Amarinder accepted the invite after the newly-appointed working presidents of PPCC went to the CM’s residence carrying an invitation letter signed by 56 MLAs, including Sidhu. (File)

In a climbdown from his earlier stand, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday accepted the invitation of the newly-appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend his installation ceremony as a state unit chief.

Amarinder had earlier set a precondition that he will not meet Sidhu until he apologised publicly for his “derogatory” tweets against him. He refused to meet Sidhu even at the insistence of party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, who had specially come from Delhi to meet him.

The CM accepted the invite after the newly-appointed working presidents of PPCC Kuljit Singh Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilzian went to the CM’s residence carrying an invitation letter signed by 56 MLAs, including Sidhu. The invitation letter had a request for the CM to participate in the installation ceremony.

After meeting the working presidents, Amarinder’s media advisor tweeted: “Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited all @INCPunjab MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team.” The tweet did not mention Sidhu.

Nagra and Gilzian, after coming out of the CM’s residence said the CM had accepted the invitation.

Rawat has already reached Chandigarh to participate in the ceremony taking place at the Congress headquarters, which is being spruced up to hold the ceremony.