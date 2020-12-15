Amarinder a puppet in the hands of the Modi govt: Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of being “puppet in the hands of the Modi government at the Centre”.

Mann said that Amarinder had “bartered the interest of Punjab” due to his “personal weaknesses” and “to protect his family members involved in serious cases of money laundering”.

He challenged the CM that “if he had the guts”, he should go to the farmers movement and tell the Modi government to address the concerns of the country’s ‘annadata’ by rolling back the three contentious farm laws.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, Mann said, “As the chief minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh should tell the people of Punjab, especially the farmers, what decisive steps he has taken for the farmers in the four years of governance and during the ongoing kisan movement. Why don’t you utter a word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the cause of the farmers?”

The AAP MP further said: “If the Delhi CM could go to the agitating farmers and speak in support of their demands, besides providing them all kinds of facilities at the ‘dharna’ sites, why was Captain Amarinder Singh not moving out of his royal farmhouse and speak in favour of the farmers fighting for their bread and butter on the Delhi border in the cold nights of December?”

Mann alleged that the “personal weaknesses and political compulsions” of Capt Amarinder had emboldened the Modi government to arm twist Punjab and its people, adding that “a number of cases of misappropriation of funds and ED’s notices to members of the family’s foreign bank accounts and Pakistani guests had made Capt Amarinder Singh a puppet of the Modi-Shah duo”.

The state AAP chief claimed that Amarinder had been part of the “conspiracy” to mislead farmers and weaken the ongoing peasant movement by standing in favour of the Centre, which had pushed the black agricultural laws since the beginning, apparently to protect himself and his family from cases of corruption they are involved in.

