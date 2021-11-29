Amarinder meets Haryana CM Khattar: ‘Had a very nice cup of coffee’

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter’s residence in Chandigarh on Monday.

Amarinder called it a “simple courtesy meeting”. “I have had talks with Khattar ji two to three times on the telephone. I told him that I would like to meet him. So, it was purely a courtesy meeting. I had a very nice cup of coffee with him,” he said.

Asked about the issue of forming an alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, Amarinder said, “It is not that whenever we meet someone, it has to be a political meeting. It was just a courtesy call.”

When asked about the possibilities of politicians from other parties joining him, Amarinder replied, “I guess, we should wait. People are very upbeat. Our membership drive is going well. God willing, we and our allies, BJP and Mr Dhindsa’s party, will form the government.”

Responding to queries on the repeal of three Union farm laws, Amarinder said, “The three farm laws have been repealed. Everything is over. Farmers had raised six or seven other issues, which the Government of India has agreed to. There is no other issue left.”

Talking about his future plans, Amarinder said, “I will go to Delhi and certainly call on the Union ministers.”

On the issue of criminal cases registered against farmers in Haryana, Amarinder said, “If the Government of India asks states to review FIRs registered against farmers, I am sure both Haryana and Punjab and other states will look into it and withdraw such cases.”

“I have been in touch with a lot of people. Farmers are holding a meeting today. They [farmers] will decide whether to call off their agitation today or on December 4. It is their decision. I did not have any negotiations with the farmers, but I had been in touch with people whom I know. If the Union government has agreed to all their demands, I do not think there is anything left,” Amarinder added.

On the question of registration of his political party with the Election Commission of India, Amarinder said, “Normally it takes three weeks, which have passed now. Any moment, we should get a response. We are also expecting the party symbol in a couple of days. The process has already started 10 days ago.”

Talking about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘persistent attack’ on the Congress government in Punjab, Amarinder said, “Navjot says something in the morning, something else in the evening. What can I say about that.”