Amarinder jeopardising PM’s foodgrain scheme for poor, alleges Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday alleged that the Capt Amarinder Singh government — under which Punjab is allocated 70,757 metric tonnes of foodgrain every month — is not implementing the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna in right earnestness.

In a statement issued here, Chugh said that “while the Punjab government has not been lifting its share in full measure…more alarmingly it has just distributed 4 per cent of the total collection made by it, which glaringly reflected its efficiency and slackness to help the poor”.

Chugh claimed that in total, the state government had lifted 89,961 metric tonnes of foodgrains but just 2,841 metric tonnes have been distributed among the poor. The rest of the stock, he alleged, has been lying in godowns unused.

While making a comparison with other states, Chugh said states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have distributed upto 75 per cent of their collected stocks while Punjab was still floundering at 4 per cent.

He asked the chief minister to “give up his royal lifestyle and devote himself to the service of the masses”.