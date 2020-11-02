Amarinder instigating farmers to agitate over agri laws: Punjab BJP president

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of misleading farmers and instigating them to agitate over the Centre’s new farm laws.

In a statement, Sharma said Punjab farmers were being calculatedly misinformed and misled by the chief minister only to gain a political mileage and to cover up his incompetence.

Reacting to the CM’s letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, Sharma said goods and passenger trains are not coming to Punjab because Amarinder has miserably failed to maintain law and order.

“On the one hand, he is instigating farmers to intensify their agitation, on the other hand, he is blaming the Centre for not allowing trains in the state. It reflects the chief minister blatant hypocrisy and petty political gameplan”, said the state BJP president.

“If any losses are happening to the state due to inoperative goods trains it is the chief minister who is solely responsible for it. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that since the blockades guided by the CM were not lifted, the goods trains could not be subjected to any risk situation. At 27 places, railway platforms are blocked. Who is responsible for it? Is Centre responsible for it or the Punjab CM?” asked Sharma.

He said the Punjab and Haryana High Court has already reprimanded the Punjab government for failing to remove the railway blockades and that it is preposterous the way CM is shifting the blame to the Centre.

Sharma said the BJP had never equated farmers with Naxals. “Farmers are the lifeline of the country and the bills brought out by prime minister Narendra Modi are meant to empower farmers to an extent that their income is doubled. It is the Naxal elements in the garb of farmers who are supported by the chief minister for creating law and order problem in the state,” he said.

The BJP, he said, had been soliciting cooperation from the chief minister to educate farmers in the right perspective and to keep the law and order situation under control. “But the chief minister is eyeing petty political gains and is indulging in misleading hyperbole”, said the BJP president.

He said the prime minister understands the national security cause much better than the chief minister and it is for the chief minister to discharge his constitutional duties responsibly.

