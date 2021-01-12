Amarinder hand-in-glove with gangster Mukhtar Ansari: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Monday slammed the Capt Amarinder Singh government in Punjab for patronising gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to help him evade appearance in courts in Uttar Pradesh where he is facing murder charges.

Reacting to reports that the Punjab jail authorities refused to hand Ansari over to the UP Police on the pretext of health issues, Chugh said by protecting a murder accused, the state government was soaking its hands in blood.

Quoting a communication from BJP MLA from UP’s Mohammadabad seat, Alka Rai, in which she accused the Congress government in Punjab of helping Ansari, Chugh asked the chief minister why he was trying to save this notorious criminal.

Rai is the wife of MLA Krishanand Rai, who was shot dead in 2005 along with six others.

Ansari, the sitting BSP MLA from Mau, is presently lodged in a Punjab jail in connection with an extortion case.

Chugh said courts in Uttar Pradesh had summoned Ansari in different cases but the Congress government is shielding him and scuttling the course of law in UP. He said AICC general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi and a Ropar-based builder have been influencing the Punjab government in the matter which was reprehensible.

Chugh demanded action against the jail authorities which were hand-in-glove with Ansari in protecting him.