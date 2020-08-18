Amarinder govt calls one-day monsoon session on Aug 28

Earlier, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Council of Ministers noted the constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous session and decided on a day-long session within two sittings on August 28.

The Punjab Cabinet Monday decided to convene one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha with two sittings on August 28, a move which was termed as “making a joke of the House proceedings” and a “mockery of the Constitution” by the opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that it was clear that the state government wanted to run away from answering the burning questions of the day pertaining to the deaths in the state due to liquor mafia and the mismanagement of anti-Covid measures.

“This is nothing but a joke. Precautions because of coronavirus are needed to be taken but then as people’s representatives we have to ask questions on their behalf too. If the government is going to shy away from answering these questions then who will address them? What will be achieved by a one day session other than to fulfil the obligation of holding a session once in six months,” asked the senior AAP leader.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said that Vidhan Sabha was a temple of democracy and to hold a one-day session was akin to making a joke of the proceedings.

“We are all aware that necessary precautions have to be taken. However, there is enough space in the Assembly to hold a session with social distancing. The Chief Minister does not step out of his farmhouse and now he is running away from facing the opposition in the Assembly too,” said Chugh.

The BJP leader said that when the government is allowing gathering in almost every sphere of life what was stopping it from holding a longer session. “The state government is allowing buses to run with passengers, it is allowing weddings to take place with limited guests then why not hold a longer session with precautions,” he asked.

Rebel AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu said that it appeared that the Congress government was afraid that the dissension within its own ranks would spill out in the open during a longer session. He said that it was quite obvious that Congress MLAs were unhappy over several issues with their own party in power and the one-day session could be an attempt to keep a lid on the sentiments of such leaders.

“This session is being held after almost six months. There are a host of issues to be raised including the anti-farmer ordinances brought by the Centre and the rule of the liquor mafia in state. After all, if the government is making arrangements for holding the session by creating more infrastructure to seat MLAs with social distancing then why not use it to hold five to six-day session,” Sandhu asked.

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Singh Bains too termed the day-long session as a “joke”. “To call a day-long monsoon session of Assembly is nothing but a joke. It is clear that Congress is running away because it fears that there will be a revolt within its own ranks due to immense dissatisfaction among party MLAs,” said Bains.

Earlier, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Council of Ministers noted the constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous session and decided on a day-long session within two sittings on August 28, to be followed by a regular session later when the pandemic situation improves.

“With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 12th session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India,” a government statement said. The 11th session had concluded on March 4.

The session has been scheduled to open with obituary references, after which it will adjourn for a while and reconvene for the next sitting, during which legislative business will be conducted.

SOPs to be followed

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh told The Indian Express that they will follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and all the members will be screened for temperature at the entrance of the Vidhan Sabha.

The Vidhan Sabha staff will also speak to all the members before the session to make sure that they had not come in contact with anyone who had tested Covid positive. Those having come in contact would be advised to stay away from the session. Punjab has already witnessed a number of leaders testing positive. On Sunday, Cabinet Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti had tested positive. On Monday, MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali had tested positive. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has self quarantined himself.

The Speaker said they will not allow any guests and all the members will be maintaining social distancing and assigned one desk each. The desks are meant for two. He said the media entry will also be restricted with only one representative for each organisation to be allowed in the media gallery.

He said he may dispense with the Question Hour and Zero Hour also and the session can directly take to legislative business.

