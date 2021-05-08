Amarinder fooling people with SITs in sacrilege cases: BJP

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also said Capt Amarinder Singh was just whiling away time with the SITs and giving culprits a long rope. (PTI/File)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday attacked the Capt Amarinder Singh government for taking recourse to ‘evasive methods’ to ‘shield and protect’ the culprits in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege incidents that took place six years ago.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chugh said there is no international conspiracy in these cases that we need an SIT (Special Investigative Teams).

“There have been a series of incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib following which the Kotkapura police firing incident took place and a simple magisterial or judicial inquiry should have sufficed, but the CM is bent upon to not let justice come about,” he said.

By entrusting the investigation about police action to senior police officers how can people expect justice for all those whose religious sentiments had been hurt, Chugh asked.

Chugh questioned the propriety of forming yet another police SIT to investigate the Kotkapura police firing incident after the earlier SIT report was shot down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He said the new SIT has been in fact formed to put the entire matter in cold storage and let the culprit go scot-free. He said the CM was just whiling away time with the SITs and giving culprits a long rope.

He said after wasting lakhs of rupees from the state exchequer in courts, the CM should be held accountable for the failure of the first SIT.

“Amarinder seems to be fooling people by leaving the investigation to the SIT,” Chugh added.

New SIT an attempt to cheat public: AAP

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the SIT was an attempt to ‘mislead and cheat’ the public.

In a statement, Mann said that this was only a betrayal of the sentiments of the people of Punjab, because if Captain Amarinder Singh’s government was serious about this matter, they would have appealed against the quashing of the SIT probe reports to the double bench of the High Court, long ago.

“Captain government’s steering is in the hands of the Badals and Captain Amarinder is just trying to save the Badal family and his chair,” Mann said.

“What is the pressure due to which they are failing to catch the culprits and repeatedly forming new teams for investigation. Why did Captain not defend Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s investigation report?” said Mann.