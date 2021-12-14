Amarinder fires salvo: Channi will end up a night watchman only

HOURS after Congress appointed Navjot Sidhu as Punjab Election Committee chairperson, former chief minister Amarinder Singh Monday said he felt sad about the way Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was being treated by the Congress party.

“I feel sad for him that despite having a tremendous potential, he is being made to be subservient to the whims of the Sidhu. Channi will eventually end up as a night watchman only,” the former CM said.

He said it was “unprecedented” that a CM was made subservient to the PCC president. “No self respecting leader should accept such humiliation,” he said, while suggesting that Channi should resign than face “such humiliation and insult”.

Congress on Monday announced the formation of an election committee for the upcoming state assembly polls. Besides Channi, senior party leader Ambika Soni, former Punjab Congress chief and campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, and chairman of manifesto committee Partap Singh Bajwa, are part of the committee, including many of the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and state ministers.

Amarinder, who floated his own party – Punjab Lok Congress – to contest the upcoming polls after his unceremonious exit as CM, was succeeded by Channi. He also accused the Congress of playing Dalit card by choosing Channi as the CM.

“Was he just a showpiece to get the SC votes?” he asked.

“Just because someone is behaving like a spoilt child and throwing tantrums day in and day out, you are submitting to all his blackmail and in the process insulting and humiliating your Chief Minister, who is doing a good job”, he said, adding, “the Congress is going down the dumps”.