Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove in court cases: AAP

Reacting to Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to order formation of a new special investigating team (SIT) to investigate the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that it seems less the decision of the high court and seems more a mutual decisio between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals.

Addressing the media during a press conference convened at the party headquarters here on Sunday, Mann accused the Badals and Capt Amarinder of complicity, alleging that the Badals had withdrawn all of the cases against the Captain at the last moment when they were in government. “Now Captain is withdrawing cases of the Badals in the last year of his government. The only difference between the two is that the witness in the Captain’s case turned hostile and in Badal’s case, the lawyer turned hostile,” he added.

Mann further claimed that “not having a big lawyer in such a big case was a planned conspiracy of the Captain government”. He said that in the matter of appointment of retired IAS Suresh Kumar, “Capt Amarinder Singh had immediately called from the flight and made P Chidambaram his advocate in the double bench of the High Court”.

“Similarly, in the case of Mukhtar Ansari, the Capt government brought many senior and expensive lawyers to the court. But despite being such a big case of Punjab, the Capt government did not hire a big lawyer,” he added.

Mann alleged that “when the Capt government has to win a case, he keeps a big lawyer, but when a case has to be lost, he hands over the case to his Advocate General Atul Nanda, adding the Nanda “has not won a single case of Punjab till date”.

Mann said that if the government really wants to bring justice to the victims of this case and punish the accused, they should bring good and big lawyers in the court on their behalf. He accused Nanda of “deliberately weakening” the case in court.

The AAP leader that SIT chief Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is a good and honest police officer. “He investigated the case very honestly and prepared the report, but Sukhbir Badal’s name was coming up in the SIT report, so the Captain government’s AG Nanda did not present the matter well before the court,” he said.

“This all is because Captain wants to save the Badals. Captain and Badals got the report dismissed,” said Mann.

He further asked why the government does not approach the High Court double bench instead of Supreme Court. “The government intends to avoid this, using the Supreme Court as an excuse, with the intention of protecting the accused in the case,” he added.