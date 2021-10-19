Amarinder announces political party, ‘to tie up with BJP if farmers protest resolved’

A month after resigning as Chief Minister amid a long spell of infighting in Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday announced he will soon launch his own political party, and tie up with the BJP for the upcoming state Assembly elections if the ongoing farmers’ protest “is resolved in farmers’ interest”.

In a series of tweets by Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral, the former Punjab CM said “the battle for Punjab’s future is on and that he will soon announce the launch of his own political party to serve the interests of the state and its people, including the farmers,” who have been protesting against the three farm laws.

‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa &

Brahmpura factions’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 https://t.co/rkYhk4aE9Y — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

Further, Captain said he is “hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in the Assembly elections slated to be held next year” with the condition that the farm issue is resolved in the interest of the protesting farmers. “Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions,” he added.

Asserting that he will not rest till he “secures the future of his people and his state,” Singh said Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. He also promised that he will do whatever it takes to ensure peace and security in Punjab.

‘I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake’: @capt_amarinder 3/3 https://t.co/HB4xYwYcKM — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

Amid simmering tensions within Congress’ Punjab unit, the party high command last month asked Captain Amarinder Singh to step down from his post. This came shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed state Congress unit chief.

Punjab Cabinet minister, Pargat Singh, reacting to the development said, “The cat is out of the bag. I have always been saying that he was in cahoots with BJP and SAD. His quid pro quo with BJP is out in open. Soon it would be out with SAD also.”

After the announcement by the former CM, the Punjab Congress is working on Amarinder’s MP wife Preneet Kaur not to quit Congress.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Captain Amarinder Singh was all set to launch his own political party. Sources in the Amarinder camp had said he will have “leaders opposed to (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Singh Sidhu” in the new outfit. “The Constitution of the new party is being prepared… We have been discussing four names. For now, we have zeroed in on Punjab Vikas Party (PVP). There is a consensus on the name but it is not final yet,” sources said.

Days after his ouster as Punjab CM, Singh had announced that he was not be joining the BJP but would leave the Congress that was going “downhill”. Earlier, he had fuelled speculations when he called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and held an hour-long meeting. However, his media advisor sought to put all speculations to rest and informed in a tweet that Singh met Shah to discuss the prolonged farmers’ agitation, among other issues pertaining to the state of Punjab.

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has resorted to showing a new love for Capt Amarinder Singh, terming his exit as a “political murder” by a Congress, which found the “nationalist” leader a hurdle in its “gameplan”.

Incidentally, Amarinder has also not spoken anything against the BJP in interviews he gave after tendering resignation on September 18. And with the BJPs strong defence of Amarinder, speculations are rife in political circles whether the former CM will be joining the saffron party.