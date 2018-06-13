Amarinder Singh snubs Ravneet Bittu for his ‘public’ suggestion to take Bhagwant Mann into party fold

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File)

Expressing surprise over Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s suggestion on bringing AAP leader Bhagwant Mann into party fold, Chief Minister Amarinder Tuesday said no MP, MLA or other leaders should come up with such public statements regarding induction of other party leaders.

“It is the prerogative of the party high command to take any decision on the induction of leaders from other parties into the Congress fold. If they have any opinion on any such matter, they should share their suggestions in party forum which is the right platform for discussing opinions related to party issues,” Amarinder said in a statement.

On Monday, Bittu told the media that Mann should be brought into the Congress fold.

“The Ludhiana MP should have shared his views either with the party general secretary or the PPCC president or to me”, the Chief Minister said.

Amarinder further added that as a democratic organisation, the Congress could have discussed Bittu’s opinion internally, with the final decision resting on the high command. “As per party rules, special permission of the Congress president is required for the induction of members of Parliament into the party,” he said.

