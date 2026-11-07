‘Several properties transferred to Moga MLA’s kin by manipulating revenue records’: ED

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- Enforcement Directorate
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a statement issued Friday said that it has unearthed several “government, municipal and charitable properties” that were “transferred in the name of AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and her relatives by manipulating revenue records.”
A day after concluding over 35-hour searches at seven properties of the MLA in Moga and other Punjab districts, the ED listed at least five such properties in its statement.
Arora, a first-time MLA from Moga, was re-nominated by the AAP for 2027 in its first list of 40.
After the ED searches concluded Thursday around 4 pm, Arora had said that she was “being forced to join the BJP and was even offered a ministerial post” during the ED raid, but she remains a “committed soldier of Arvind Kejriwal.” She also accused the BJP of misusing ED in poll-bound Punjab and denied any wrongdoing.
The ED statement mentioned that the raids were initiated by Chandigarh Zone under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at seven premises connected with Arora, her family and other associated persons.
The ED mentioned, “ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered with the Dharamkot police station in Moga, Punjab, under various sections of the IPC against Navdeep Singh (a revenue official), Dilkush Kumari and others. The FIR pertains to alleged manipulation of revenue records concerning government land in Village Adhraman, District Moga, resulting in wrongful disbursement of compensation amounting to Rs. 1,00,65,724/- for land acquired for National Highway No. 754A. Punjab Police has also filed a charge-sheet against Navdeep Singh.”
Navdeep, currently out on bail and whose residence in Ferozepur’s Zira was also raided by the agency, was accused of manipulating revenue records to transfer a government land in the name of migrant labourer Dilkhush and wrongfully claim Rs 1 crore.
“ED investigation has revealed that the compensation amount was credited into the bank account of Dilkush Kumari, which was subsequently frozen by the bank. Investigation further revealed the alleged involvement of the MLA, her husband and other associates in facilitating the diversion and siphoning off of the compensation funds,” the agency said.
Further listing at least five properties which according to the agency were transferred in the name of MLA’s relatives, the ED said, “Further investigation has revealed that fraudulent acquisition and transfer of several government, municipal and charitable properties, including 13 marlas of central government land at Zira Road, 7 marlas of Punjab government land at Civil Lines, 6 marlas of Market Committee land at Railway Road, 3 kanals 16 marlas of Municipal Corporation land at Moga Mehla Singh-3 and 52 marlas 8 sarsahis of land belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association. These properties were allegedly acquired or transferred in favour of relatives of the MLA and other associated persons through manipulation of revenue records and execution of property documents. Further investigation has revealed that proceeds of crime were allegedly generated through such fraudulent acquisition and transfer of properties. Investigation has also revealed allegations concerning acquisition of residential property in Moga involving suspected unaccounted cash consideration.”
“The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices and other evidence indicating the alleged acquisition of benami properties by the MLA and her associates. The material recovered is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation,” the ED said.
Meanwhile, senior AAP leadership including former Delhi deputy CM and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP-led Centre for misusing ED in Punjab and “harassing the party’s woman MLA and her small children.” Sisodia has also claimed that Arora was offered a ministerial post during the raid but she refused to leave AAP.
Sisodia wrote on X, “A woman legislator, her family and young children were held hostage in their home for 42 hours. Nothing was found, but they were told 50 times, ‘Join the BJP and you’ll become a minister.’ This thuggery was carried out at the home of the Punjab Women’s Wing and our legislator from Moga, and at the homes of her seven relatives. Her elderly maternal uncle and aunt were harassed at her maternal family home, hospitals, villages — nothing found anywhere. After searching Aman’s own home for 2-3 hours and finding nothing, the BJP sent thugs sat around the house passing time. All this went for around 42 hours. During those 42 hours, Aman was repeatedly told “Join the BJP and you’ll become a minister there. What’s the point of staying with AAP?’ Had the ED gone to investigate or to make her join the BJP?”