‘Several properties transferred to Moga MLA’s kin by manipulating revenue records’: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a statement issued Friday said that it has unearthed several “government, municipal and charitable properties” that were “transferred in the name of AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and her relatives by manipulating revenue records.”

A day after concluding over 35-hour searches at seven properties of the MLA in Moga and other Punjab districts, the ED listed at least five such properties in its statement.

Arora, a first-time MLA from Moga, was re-nominated by the AAP for 2027 in its first list of 40.

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After the ED searches concluded Thursday around 4 pm, Arora had said that she was “being forced to join the BJP and was even offered a ministerial post” during the ED raid, but she remains a “committed soldier of Arvind Kejriwal.” She also accused the BJP of misusing ED in poll-bound Punjab and denied any wrongdoing.