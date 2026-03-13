IGPL Invitational: Chandigarh Round 2 concludes, Patna’s Aman Raj takes four shots lead over Bhullar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the second round concluded on Thursday, Patna golfer Aman Raj grabbed the lead with an overall score of 11-under 133 at the 2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.
Raj, who had carded a score of three-under 69 on the opening day, now leads multiple international winner Kapurthala golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar by four shots.
The Patna golfer sank a birdie each on the first and second hole before sinking another birdie on the seventh hole before he finished the front-nine on three-under 33. The back-nine saw Raj sinking a birdie each on the 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th hole to finish the round with a score of eight-under 64 and take his overall total of 11-under 133.
“I started with a duff on the first hole but still birdied it. It was that kind of a day. I had my troubles off the tee, but my short game was superb and that carried me through the day,” he said after the end of the day’s play.
With his typical laugh Raj added, “I am feeling okay but just need to be more consistent. Yes, I am not totally free from niggles, but I realise that I need to adjust and do my best. Today was one of the good days. Must have more of them. I am feeling okay but just need to be more consistent”.
Bhullar, who had carded an opening round score of four-under 68, carded a second round score of three-under 69 to be placed at the second spot with an overall score of seven-under 137.
“Ironically I hit the ball well and have been playing very well. But these last two days I have not scored well. I had many chances for birdies on both days but didn’t convert many. That’s what I need to work on. Otherwise, the game looks fine, and I am looking forward to a good season.” Bhullar said post his round.
Varun Parikh carded a second round of five-under 67 to be placed third with an overall score of six-under 138. Kapil Kumar, Chandigarh golfer Ranjit Singh, Indian-American Manav Shah and Punjab golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill were placed tied fourth with an overall score of five-under 139 respectively.
