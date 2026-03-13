IGPL Invitational: Chandigarh Round 2 concludes, Patna’s Aman Raj takes four shots lead over Bhullar

Patna golfer Aman Raj carded a brilliant eight-under 64 to take the lead at the 2026 IGPL Invitational in Chandigarh. With an overall 11-under 133, he holds a four-shot cushion over Gaganjeet Bhullar heading into the third round.

As the second round concluded on Thursday, Patna golfer Aman Raj grabbed the lead with an overall score of 11-under 133 at the 2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Raj, who had carded a score of three-under 69 on the opening day, now leads multiple international winner Kapurthala golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar by four shots.

The Patna golfer sank a birdie each on the first and second hole before sinking another birdie on the seventh hole before he finished the front-nine on three-under 33. The back-nine saw Raj sinking a birdie each on the 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th hole to finish the round with a score of eight-under 64 and take his overall total of 11-under 133.