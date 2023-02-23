New affordable housing policy will fulfil common man’s dream to own house: Minister Aman Arora

The Punjab Affordable Housing Policy-2023 approved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet will fulfil the common man’s aspirations to own a dream house and will further give a push to revival of the real estate sector in the state, said Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister (H&UD) Aman Arora here on Wednesday.

This policy has been introduced to provide affordable houses to the lower-middle and lower-income strata of the society and also after taking note of the demands of the developers.

Divulging details about the policy in a press release, Arora said that the minimum area for a plotted colony has been fixed at 5 acres, while the minimum area required for group housing is now 2.5 acres only, except for GMADA area where minimum area required for a new colony will remain 25 acres. Maximum plot size has been fixed up to 150 sq yards and maximum flat size has been fixed up to 90 sq m under the policy.

The saleable area has also been increased from 62% to 65% of the total project site area to provide plots at affordable rates to the needy and the saleable area is being given on the total plot area of the project irrespective of any master plan road passing through the plot area.

He said that the minimum area under greens has been fixed at 7.5 per cent from 10% of the site area and the minimum width of internal roads will be 30 ft in such projects.

To reduce the burden on individual plot holders, the H&UD minister said that the CLU (change of land use), EDC (external development charge) and licence fee have also been reduced to 50%, or half, of those applicable in case of a normal colony, but the reduction in charges will not be applicable in GMADA area. To enable speedy clearances of all approvals for all categories of the Affordable Colonies, Arora said that all the powers for granting approvals have been delegated to the Chief Administrator of the Urban Development Authority concerned at local level designating him/her as the single competent authority.

Arora said that H&UD department will facilitate promoters in obtaining NOCs in time-bound manner by conducting frequent meetings with various regulatory authorities like PSPCL, PPCB, etc., and regular monitoring will be ensured at the higher level for quick disposal of cases regarding approvals.

Advertisement

The minister affirmed that this policy will also encourage the promoters to get their colonies approved in a hassle-free manner and will definitely curb the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies, which will give a further boost to the real estate sector in the state.