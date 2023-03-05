Once accused of orchestrating an attack on himself to get security cover, politician-turned-entertainer now flaunts Punjab Police security in reels

The lyrics of deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘Dollar’ plays in the background of a reel in which a local Shiv Sena faction leader Amit Arora is seen surrounded by Punjab policemen deployed for his security.

Right-wing leader Amit Arora has been dabbling as an entertainer. He is a cloth merchant. However, his newfound hobby is making reels. He was recently featured in a Punjabi song, ‘Lion’, on Shiv Sena. He has been making reels on social media for a while now. In some videos, he is seen flaunting the security cover provided to him by the Punjab Police.

At least seven such reels can be found on his Facebook account in which security personnel have also been filmed. Amit Arora describes himself as a Hindu Jatt.

‘Yeh Bhagwa Rang’ is his latest reel with his security staff. Police personnel can be seen in this video. Five security personnel are seen walking with Amit Arora in the middle. He is wearing saffron-coloured clothes. It is clear from the video that it was scripted.

He also featured his security in the song, ‘Uchian Imartan De Supne’, by Punjabi singer Babbu Mann.

He filmed his security in two reels which contain songs glorifying Jatts. He has made more than 60 reels. He is also seen smoking in one such reel.

“Making reels is my hobby. Security is given by the government. What is wrong with that,” said Arora when asked if it was safe to expose his security men in reels.

He, however, demanded more protection. “Security cover provided to me is not sufficient. Recently, the police arrested men who had come from Pakistan to kill me. My security should be increased,” he said.

Arora is known for making statements against pro-Khalistan leaders.

In June 2016, Arora was arrested for ‘orchestrating’ an attack on himself. Arora had claimed that two persons on a motorbike opened fire on him and that a bullet grazed his neck. However, the police had claimed that a forensic probe found that neither any motorbike had come to the spot nor was Arora fired at.

Arora along with a policeman and a helper was accused of injuring his neck using a piece of ‘sariya’ (iron).

The police had claimed that Amit Arora, in his confession, said that “he wanted an escort vehicle like senior politicians, fame, and higher position in Shiv Sena and that he planned the attack to garner sympathy from the Hindu community.”

While speaking to The Indian Express, then DCP (Ludhiana) Dhruman Nimbale had said: “We found sharp differences between his medical legal report (MLR) and report from Central Forensic Science Lab, Chandigarh. As per MLR, it was an ‘alleged gunshot injury’ on his neck but the forensic report clearly stated that there was no burn or even blackening on the skin. He had claimed that two persons on a motorcycle fired at him. As per the allegations, it was a close-range firing so there had to be skin burn or at least gunpowder blackening evidence but none was found.”

He was booked by the Jodhewal police under Sections 420 (cheating), 417 (punishment for cheating), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 177 (furnishing false information), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, Amit Arora approached then-Punjab DGP Suresh Arora, who had ordered local officials to get a stay on the case proceeding.

However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) overturned the claims of the Punjab Police and now the NIA is treating the purported attack on Arora as part of target killing cases.

The charge sheet was filed in the special NIA court in Mohali. The NIA said the crime was part of a transnational conspiracy hatched by senior Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leadership.

The chargesheet names Hardeep Singh alias Shera, Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, Dharminder Singh alias Guguni, Anil Kumar alias Kala, Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, Harmeet Singh alias Happy (suspected to be in Pakistan), Gurjinder Singh alias Shastri (suspected to be in Italy), and Gursharanbir Singh alias Pehalwan (suspected to be in UK).