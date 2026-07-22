Success story | How a casual chat in Paris led Chandigarh homemakers to build everyday jewellery biz

A casual discussion over a pair of earrings at a Paris café has grown into a thriving startup for two Chandigarh homemakers and mothers. What began as a discussion between friends about finding stylish yet affordable jewellery has today grown into Amalfa, an everyday jewellery brand that now receives more than 200 orders a day.

Founders Ishita Ajmani and Neha Sethi Walia sid the idea was born during one of their trips together when Ishita admired a pair of studs Neha was wearing and wished she had something similar to match her outfit.

“I couldn’t stop looking at the beautiful studs Neha was wearing and instantly said, ‘I want something exactly like that to go with my outfit’. That conversation soon turned into a discussion about why good-quality jewellery was either too expensive or lost its shine after a few wears. That’s when the idea of affordable luxury struck us,” Ishita said.

The founders realised there was a huge gap in the Indian market for premium-looking jewellery that women could wear every day without spending a fortune.

“We wanted to build a brand around everyday jewellery. A woman shouldn’t have to think twice before wearing beautiful jewellery every day because it is either too expensive or doesn’t last. Fine jewellery isn’t practical for daily use for most people, while cheaper alternatives often lose their shine after a few wears. We wanted to bridge that gap by creating jewellery that looks luxurious, is durable enough for everyday wear and is still affordable. Jewellery shouldn’t be something you save only for weddings or special occasions—it should become a part of your everyday confidence,” Ishita said.

While Ishita, an engineer by qualification, brought her interest in innovation and marketing to the venture, Neha’s background in fashion helped shape the brand’s design and execution.

“We were both independent and strong-headed women, which can either be a disaster or a brilliant partnership. Thankfully, it became the latter. We shared the same vision but brought different strengths to the table,” Ishita said.

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She remembers celebrating every milestone in the early days, when even receiving around 10 orders a day felt like a major achievement as they personally packed every parcel and eagerly waited for customer reviews.

The journey from 10 orders to over 200 orders a day was driven by consistently improving every aspect of the business rather than chasing sales alone.

“There wasn’t one big turning point. We focused first on building a strong operating system. Along with acquiring new customers, we invested heavily in customer retention and increasing customer lifetime value. We also introduced a ‘no questions asked’ customer support policy, which helped build trust and improved our delivery success rate to nearly 85 per cent,” Ishita said.

Technology also became a key driver of growth

“Meta is our primary marketing channel, so creative testing is extremely important. We built an AI-powered creative system that allows us to create and test advertisements much faster and identify winning campaigns at scale. Today, we also use AI to help design jewellery, create marketing creatives and automate several internal processes. The combination of technology, customer trust and disciplined execution helped us grow from 10 orders a day to over 200 orders a day,” Ishita explained.

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Like most startups, they had their share of challenges. Finding reliable vendors, managing inventory and building the right team proved tougher than expected. One of the biggest setbacks came when they had to change their original brand name because of trademark issues.

“Starting again wasn’t easy, but today we’re grateful it happened because it made Amalfa stronger,” Ishita said.

The brand is built around the idea of the alpha woman — someone who believes in herself regardless of the challenges she faces.

“She can be ambitious and kind, independent yet vulnerable. She doesn’t wait for someone else’s approval to know her worth. That’s the woman we design for every single day,” she said.

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Among the many customer messages they have received, one remains particularly memorable: “Loved it, Amalfa—you’ve got a customer for life”.

“We also hear from women who wear Amalfa for important presentations, celebrations or simply to gift themselves something special. Those stories remind us that we’re not just making jewellery — we’re becoming a small part of someone’s confidence and memories,” she said.

Speaking about Chandigarh’s startup ecosystem, Ishita’s partner-in-crime Neha said the city has immense potential but needs greater exposure to technology, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.

“A lot of young people still feel they have to move to bigger cities to build their careers. If Chandigarh creates more startup programmes, industry connections and opportunities, many of them would choose to build their dreams right here,” Neha said.