Alumni must ensure contribution as ‘guru dakshina’ to their institutions: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said alumni must ensure their contribution as ‘guru-dakshina’ to their institutions to help them grow better.

“Educational institutions are also like our home, every student is attached to it like a family member. Whenever old students revisit their institutes, they reminisce about the glorious phase of their lives that they spent there. Going down the memory lane, I still remember each corner of my college Pandit Neki Ram Sharma in Rohtak,” Khattar said.

He was addressing the ‘Alumni Meet-2022′ of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Describing the importance of alumni meet, Khattar said that “from Princeton University to Harvard University, alumni meets are organized in almost every university” across the globe. “Alumni of these Universities have made a special contribution in the progress of their universities. It is the responsibility of all of you to support the younger brothers and sisters studying in this University either by guiding them, paying their fees or in any other way,” Khattar said.

Evoking the ancient tradition of ‘gurukul, he said that in present time convocation ceremony is the ‘dakshina-day’.

The CM said that this year Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated to the education sector to achieve the target of constructing one college within a radius of every 20 kms and one medical college in every district. “This year four new medical colleges will be made functional,” he added.

Khattar directed the MDU vice chancellor to write a letter on his behalf to all the alumni, urging them to ensure their contribution in the progress of the university.

Calling upon the alumni to follow the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’, Khattar said, “All of us together have to make India Vishwa Guru”. V-C Rajbir Singh apprised CM of achievements of the University.