Alternative site for Chandigarh’s Car Bazar: Panel decides to explore a number of sites

An official, who is a member of the committee, said it has been decided to visit Sector 34 ground, Manimajra, to see the feasibility of the car bazar there. (Representational) An official, who is a member of the committee, said it has been decided to visit Sector 34 ground, Manimajra, to see the feasibility of the car bazar there. (Representational)

THE COMMITTEE constituted to look into an alternative site for the car bazar has decided to pay a visit to different sites where it would be shifted.

An official, who is a member of the committee, said it has been decided to visit Sector 34 ground, Manimajra, to see the feasibility of the car bazar there. Also, the members have decided to visit Hallomajra to inspect the problems dealers were facing.

Even as the commissioner had clearly stated in the general House that he did not find any problems with the existing site of Hallomajra for the car dealers and shifting the site would be a waste of Rs 1.16 crore spent on the previous site, Mayor Davesh Moudgil last week had constituted a committee of councillors and officers to review and look into the shifting of the car bazar to a new site. The 12-member committee has been asked to submit their recommendations within 15 days in this respect.

The mayor had stated that the delegation of car dealers met him time and again and requested that the car bazar be shifted from Hallomajra. He said that after earmarking the site of Chief Architect in Hallomajra, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, provided the required infrastructure and shifted the bazar from Madhya Marg Sector 7 Market to Hallomajra. But because the dealers have been citing lack of facilities, the committee has been constituted, he stated.

The committee, comprising nine councillors and three officers, will be chaired by Anil Dubey. Other members would be Raj Bala Malik, Mahesh Inder Sidhu, Rajesh Gupta, Hardeep Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Gurbax Rawat, Satish Kainth, Sat Prakash Aggarwal and officials – Superintending Engineer N P Sharma, Executive Engineer Ravinder Sharma and Surinder Sharma, Officer on Special Duty.

The car bazar was being held at Hallomajra and dealers had been protesting that a new site was needed as the current one was not feasible. At present, they have been operating from the previous site of Sector 7. But the shop owners moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the court directed to shift the site. Following that Hallomajra was chosen.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App