Alternative route to Chandigarh airport to cost Rs 1,217 crore: DMRC study

Drawing of the alternative route connecting city to the Chandigarh International Airport. (Express photo) Drawing of the alternative route connecting city to the Chandigarh International Airport. (Express photo)

The alternative route to Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali that has been proposed to cut down the distance for people commuting from Chandigarh and Panchkula will cost a whopping Rs 1,217 crore, revealed the techno-economic feasibility study conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The 115-page report, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, stated that the route would be a combination of clover leaves, underground tunnel and main road lanes. DMRC was entrusted with conducting a techno-economic feasibility of an alternative route by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that had been pending since long.

The complete plan, including how much land is to be acquired, its drawings, planning and implementation have all been submitted by DMRC to AAI. In the cost estimate, the road Link from Chandigarh (NH-21 End) to Chandigarh airport will cost Rs 1,097.99 crore and the clover leaves and tunnel together would cost around Rs 118.63 crore thereby bringing the total cost to Rs 1,216.62 crore.

Assuming four years’ time for implementation of the project, DMRC stated that the completion cost at the annual escalation rate of 5 per cent will reach Rs 1,357 crore excluding land and taxes by 2022. The report stated that when implemented, the alternative route would reduce the distance by 10 km.

“This road connectivity from Chandigarh (NH-21) to the New Terminal Building of Chandigarh International Airport on the Mohali side (Punjab) has been planned to provide direct access to the New Terminal Building of the Chandigarh International Airport on Mohali side (Punjab) to commuters belonging to Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Panchkula (Haryana) without going to Zirakpur. This road connectivity will reduce the distance by about 10 km.

The total length of this road connectivity is 6.41 km, including approaches and clover leaves. Out of this, 3.458 km is at grade (means main road), 1.88 km is underground (tunnel) and 1.072 km elevated. The estimated cost of the work as on May 2018 is Rs 1,217 crore, excluding cost of land and taxes,” the report stated.

A senior UT Administration official said the report has been submitted by DMRC to AAI and the latter has to take a call on this. “This project is turning out to be really expensive…. In any case, AAI has to decide. A meeting is planned in Delhi shortly and after that the engineering wing of UT will conduct a field visit once,” said the official.

The route plan suggests that the traffic coming from Chandigarh will take the clover leaf that has been proposed at the junction near the open-hand monument to turn right to go towards Chandigarh International Airport. Traffic coming from Zirakpur will turn left at this junction to go towards the airport. Traffic from the airport will take the clover leaf to go to Zirakpur.

Initially, there will be two three-lane roads – one from Zirakpur to the airport and the other from the airport towards Chandigarh. Then there would be an underground tunnel of 1.88 km long and the route ahead will move into six-lane roads – two roads of three lanes each, one going towards Mohali and the other coming from the airport. This road will meet at the Chandigarh airport.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App