Along with food, water, admin supplies sanitary pads

The Kapurthala administration has started supplying sanitary pads along with eatables, drinking water, medicines to women and young girls from all 67 flood affected village in the district. Keeping in mind the health risks involved for those still stranded in villages, the administration started the supply Saturday using 20 mobile teams formed to move in these villages on the boats.

“We had started supplying sanitary napkins from yesterday evening and had supplied 2500 pads till Sunday. The demands are coming from the various villages and it is expected to increase after recedes and we are able to move more freely inside villages..,” said Assistant Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Ramesh Banga.

She said that at the moment approaching some villages is difficult and at some places, teams take a long time on boat to reach.

“An NGO — ‘Stop the Spots’ — is supplying these napkins to us free of cost,” said ACS Dr Banga, adding that “our doctors and pharmacists are distributing these to the needy”.

“We have been providing medical kit to every village in which 55 items are there including sanitary napkins, cotton pads. The kits carry several medicines related to water borne diseases anti-snake venom injections, anti-rabbies injections, anti-scabies lotion and ointments as our doctors and pharmacists are also available to treat the sick people in the flood hit villages,” said Kapaurthala Deputy Commissioner D P S Kharbanda.

Also, a veterinary kit carrying 20 items is being supplied as large number of cattle are also stranded in the flooded areas. “We are providing pads to the needy women in the flooded villages, but the circumstances are quite unhygienic for them due to non-availability of the portable water for keeping them clean during their periods,” said one of the doctors, who visited flood-hit Bharowana village.

“We requested such women having their menstrual cycle to shift to relief camps where adequate water supply is available, but their families are not ready for the same,” said another doctor, adding that polythene bags are also being supplied so that used sanitary pads are not disposed off in flood water.

A school going girl in at a relief camp said that she requested her parents to shift here as situation in the village was unhygienic for her. Several children at the camps have come here with skin, gastro diseases.