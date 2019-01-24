Alliances have failed badly, joint fronts don’t work: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Senior SAD leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Wednesday questioned the move of Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) to be a part of Punjab Democratic Alliance saying “front frunt kithe chalde aa (joint fronts do not work)”.

Things work if there is one party and one base, Dhindsa told The Indian Express on Wednesday, when contacted. “Gathjor pehlaan buri taran fail ho chuke han (Alliances have already failed badly),” Dhindsa said, referring to recent developments in UP where the proposed alliance [of Congress with SP and BSP] could not take shape.

“Ik pardhan, ik vidhan, ik nishan naal chalange, taan gal bandi aa (If they go with one president, one agenda and one symbol, only then it pays),” said Dhindsa, who had quit all SAD posts in September last year citing health reasons.

Advertising

Subsequent to Dhindsa quitting all party posts – (he did not leave the party), three SAD veterans from Majha Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala had revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Badal. The trio was sacked from the party and later they formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali)