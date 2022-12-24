Alleged demolition of properties of SC community: NCSC asks Ludhiana administration to submit ATR

Taking notice of the alleged demolition of shops of the SC community in Shivpuri area of Punjab’s Ludhiana, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to the officials of Ludhiana administration and asked them to submit an action taken report, immediately.

The NCSC said that it received multiple complaints including those one Rajesh Kumar and Subhash Kumar who said that several people from the SC community own shops and properties in Shivpuri of Ludhiana, for the past three decades. They even have electricity connections, water connections, and GST numbers at those address proofs. However, despite court orders, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation conducted a drive and demolished their properties.

Meanwhile, the Commission asked Ludhiana’s divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner, commissioner of police, and commissioner of Municipal Corporation, to investigate the matter and to submit the action taken report through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then Commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.