All-women SIT to probe Chandigarh University video leak case

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday constituted an all-women three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Chandigarh University video leak case. The SIT will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

The DGP said in his video message that as of now three people, including a woman, were arrested while the investigation was going on in the case. He also appealed to the students and the people to remain calm while assuring a thorough probe. “We shall get to the bottom of the case,” he said.

The police had earlier arrested a woman student of the university who was suspected to have shot the videos at the girls’ hostel at Chandigarh University in Gharuan.

Earlier on Monday, the students ended their protest, which erupted after allegations that a woman student leaked some objectionable videos of fellow students.