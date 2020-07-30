All SFJ websites being banned as soon as noticed: Punjab tells HC

The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government stated that measures were being taken to curb the activities of the banned organisation. The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government stated that measures were being taken to curb the activities of the banned organisation.

All websites being launched by outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) are being banned soon after they are noticed by the authorities, the Amarinder Singh government has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The information was submitted before the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, during re-hearing of the petition filed by Mohali resident Bikramjit Singh Bajwa against the SFJ.

In the plea, Bajwa submitted that in spite of statements made by the Senior Deputy Advocate General, Punjab, required steps were yet to be taken on the threat posed by the outfit to the life of the petitioner.

Monica Chhibbar Sharma, Senior Deputy Advocate General, Punjab, stated that measures were being taken to curb the activities of the banned organisation. The court was informed that 116 WhatsApp groups related to SFJ had been banned and 16 FIRs had been registered against the organisation.

Further, SFJ head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre on July 1, the court was told.

Sharma added that possible measures regarding the threat to life of the petitioner will be taken within a week.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government and the Centre also submitted that all the state authorities as well as the departments of the Union of India were aware of the threat posed by SFJ and all possible steps to counter every anti-national activity were being resorted to.

