All sections of society disenchanted with BJP-JJP govt: Hooda

Stating that BJP-JJP government in Haryana has failed on all fronts, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday alleged that all sections of the society including farmers, labourers, employees, shopkeepers, and traders are disenchanted with its policies.

“The Manohar Lal Khattar government keeps on using new experiments like property ID and family identity cards to compound problems of the public. The names of several beneficiaries of BPL cards and old age pension were being removed in the name of family identity cards. In the last eight years, this government has not taken any decision in the interest of the public till date,” Hooda alleged.

The former chief minister targeted the state government over the issue of unemployment, saying two lakh posts in government departments are lying vacant.

He said, “This is the first government in the history of the state which is working to close schools instead of opening them. Instead of recruiting, it is eliminating vacant posts. The contract system is being promoted in the name of skill corporation.”

“Haryana, which was top in per capita income, per capita investment, and development before 2014, has become number one in unemployment, inflation, and crime today,” he alleged.