All PM-Cares ventilators operational from Day 1: GMCH32

The hospital said it’s because of the logistics and to keep these ventilators running, GMCH has employed an engineer to ensure that any defect is rectified quickly. (Representational Image)

GMCH-32 has been effectively using all the 65 ventilators received under PM-CARES to treat COVID-19 patients during the last one year.

A statement issued by the hospital following an Indian Express report ‘GMCH-32 hires an engineer to keep PM-CARES ventilators running’, said all these ventilators— the GMCH32 received 55 during the first wave and 10 recently—have been running ever since they were received.

It’s because of this reason that GMCH has been able to provide care to so many needy COVID patients. Even in the second wave when at one time, almost 100% ventilator beds were occupied, these ventilators were functioning well, read the statement.

GMCH was even ready to accept few unused ventilators received under PM CARES from neighbouring state.

“All equipment requires regular maintenance. Same applies to these ventilators also. In addition, some parts such as flow sensors, oxygen sensors etc. need to be replaced at regular intervals as per guidelines of the supplier,” read the statement.

The hospital said it’s because of the logistics and to keep these ventilators running, GMCH has employed an engineer to ensure that any defect is rectified quickly.

“Our only aim is to keep the maximum number of ventilators functional which is the need of the hour. In addition, GMCH has kept a stock of consumables, including oxygen sensors and flow sensors, so that the existing ones can be replaced as and when required,” read the statement.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dr Sanjeev Palta, who heads the covid ICUs at GMCH, said, “To keep the ventilators received functional, we have already ordered at least nine oxygen sensors at Rs 3200 each, replaced free of cost under warranty, and at least 10 new flow sensors at Rs 800 each. We have been given a free hand by the UT administration to replace whatever is required, and keep the ventilators running at all times.”

D Palta said given the heavy flow of critically ill patients in the second wave, “We specially hired a technician who has been asked to come even at midnight to do any repairs, if needed. In a 15-bed ventilator facility, we always keep at least one as a backup, so that even if a ventilator stops functioning, our patients get the care they require.”

Besides the 65 ventilators received through the PM CARES, GMCH keeps at least seven of its own as backup ventilators. Six ventilators are used as transport ventilators in ambulances.