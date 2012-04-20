All officers at collapse site,administrative work stalled in Jalandhar

All administrative work in Jalandhar district has come to a standstill since the four-storey factory of Shital Fibres came crashing down Sunday.

With officials of all departments stationed outside site of collapse,the mini secretariat and other offices bear a deserted look.

Getting work done has become a tough task for the common man. Many people who come from neighbouring villages are greeted with the phrase,Sahib nahin hain (Officials are not here).

Satinder Singh,a businessman,said,I need to meet the Deputy Commissioner for some work but am told that he is at the collapse site. We cannot go to the site. It makes no sense. I came here on Monday and again today,but no administrative work has begun yet.

NRI Sukhwant Singh,who was seen in the empty corridors of the secretariat,said,One mans crime is proving to be such a huge problem for so many people. Sheer greed of this industrialist has led to a tragedy and see how all of us are forced to bear the brunt of it. For us the punishment is that all work,no matter how important,will now have to wait till the administration returns to its routine.

Another person facing problems,Sangeeta,said,I have been coming to collect a certificate for getting admission to a teaching course for the past four days but no officer was available in their offices. The DC must put someone on administrative jobs too. A senior officer of the administration said on condition of anonymity,At present,we are being cursed at both ends. The people here at the collapse site want instant answers from us and when we are unable to do that they blame us. There in the city the people who come to our offices curse us when they do not find us there. But the present situation is such that we can handle office work later and relief work is more important.

