All milestones, signboards in Haryana to bear info in English, Hindi and Punjabi: Education Minister

All the milestones and signboards in Haryana will now be bearing the information in English, Hindi and Punjabi, Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed the Vidhan Sabha Tuesday.

Pal was replying to Congress MLA from Kalanwali, Shishpal Singh, who had sought to know the steps taken by the BJP-JJP coalition government to promote Punjabi language, which has been given the status of the second language in the state.

Pal apprised the House that instructions have been issued to the concerned departments in this regard. In future, if any member of the House asks a question in Punjabi language, the reply will also be provided in the same language, the minister informed.

“We have written to all departments that in case any information is sought in Punjabi, they should also keep a record of it and the reply to the information sought should also be given in Punjabi language. Whatever is required for it, shall be done,” the minister added.

On this Shishpal Singh demanded that the government should fill up Punjabi clerical staff in various departments, so that its directions are implemented.

Former education minister and Congress MLA from Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, also urged Pal to apprise the House on what has been done in last six years to promote Punjabi in Haryana.

Speaking in Punjabi, Bhukkal said, “Punjabi had always been recognised as second language in Haryana. The government is giving emphasis on Sanskrit and Urdu also. There are many Punjabi speaking districts in Haryana and Punjabi is also taught in many of our schools. During Congress tenure, the nameplates and designations of all the ministers, chief minister, even MLAs were written in English, Hindi and Punjabi. The minister, in his reply, has said that now the directions have been issued. Then what was the government doing for the last six years? The instructions were already existing. There had always been a demand to appoint Punjabi language lecturers. We talk of Sanskrit university, why don’t we take such steps to promote Punjabi? Pehowa, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Shahbad are many such major Punjabi speaking areas where people demand that Punjabi should be made compulsory. What has the government done to promote Punjabi?”

Shamsher Singh Gogi, another Congress MLA, also took a dig at the government. “All that the government has done is that they have transferred Punjabi teachers out of the schools where students were studying Punjabi to those schools that have no Punjabi student”.

Replying to Gogi’s assertions, Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar, who too spoke in Punjabi, said, “Gogi ji, it is on your recommendation that we have included Punjabi in NSQF this time in the Budget presented for 2020-21”.

