All measures in place to secure PPP data: Khattar

WITH FEW Opposition legislators expressing concerns over the safety data collected for the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), or family Ids, in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday informed the Vidhan Sabha that the system has all security features.

The CM informed the Assembly that the income data in the PPP has been collected on the basis of self-declared information by the family along with the number of its members. “The data so declared is separately verified with the available database maintained by the central government or by the state government through digital medium and also on physical basis by specially constituted committees in the field,” said the CM in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma.

However, Congress’s Kiran Choudhry claimed that few agencies have flagged concern over the collection of data by pointing out possibility of snooping. “They have also said that all protocols are not being followed and it’s not completely safe,” said Choudhry suggesting to use the data of central government and other government schemes for the welfare schemes.

“What is the need of making PPP necessary for land registration purposes?” she asked while pointing out the alleged possibility of hacking of the data. “There is no need to collect such data separately. Such exercise is making a common citizen open to snooping. In the way, this data is being collected, its like time bomb,” she added.

The CM, however, claimed that no person has ever suspected lack of security features for the data collection process for the PPP. “We did not even get the work done by any private agency,” he added.

The CM said: “The data is not used for any other purpose and is not shared with any private agency. The data in the PPP database is stored securely on the government cloud. The portal works on an authorized user basis only and no one has been given open access to the data stored on it. The software application is developed by the office itself and none of the vendors is included with the PPP. Presently the portal is being monitored by NIC (National Informatics Centre) on behalf of CRID (Citizen Resource Information Department) and all security protocols prescribed by NIC are being followed at the national Level. All security measures have been taken to protect the data from loss, misuse or alteration.”

Khattar said that 2.2 crore persons belonging to 54.73 lakh families in the state have given their signed consent by registering themselves for PPP till August 18 this year. He further said the verification process for income data is currently underway. “As many as 54.73 lakh families have self-declared income of 2.20 crore persons of their family in PPP, with a total income of Rs 1,35,724 crore as on August 18. When calculated, the per capita income and per family income are Rs 61,558 and Rs 2,47,962 respectively.”

When Neeraj Sharma pointed out how there could be too much difference between the per capita income calculated under the PPP process and mentioned in the economic survey, which is 2.39 lakh for the state residents. On this, the CM clarified that the per capita income shown in the economic survey is calculated by dividing total GDP by total population of the state.