All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament: Haryana player Pankaj enters next round of boys’ singles U-19

Pankaj during a match. (Express photo) Pankaj during a match. (Express photo)

Haryana’s Pankaj booked his spot in the coming round of the boys’ singles U-19 category with a 16-14, 15-11 win over Rahul Upadhyay of Uttar Pradesh in the fourth qualification round of the All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Association of India, at the Sector 38 Sports Complex on Saturday.

The opening game recorded a fierce competition between both the players, before Pankaj pocketed the game 16-14 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second game witnessed Pankaj playing with control and the youngster claimed the game 15-11 to seal his spot in the next round.

In another match of the same category, Randeep Singh of Haryana fought his way to carve out a 10-15, 15-5, 16-14 win over Yuvraj Singh of Haryana to make his way into the main draw. The match started on a slow note for Randeep as he lost the opening game 10-15 to hand an early advantage to Yuvraj. The second game saw Randeep regrouping his energies and the youngster claimed the second game 15-5 to restore parity in the match. The third and final game saw both the players matching each other before Randeep claimed the game 16-14 to make his way into the next round.

In another match of the same category and the fourth qualification round, Sahil Sharma made his way into the next round with a 15-8, 15-12 win over Akarshit Sharma of Punjab. Sahil claimed the opening game 15-8 before claiming the second game 15-12 to enter the next round.

Earlier in the day, Megha Nasir of Haryana made her way into the girls’ singles U-19 third qualification round with a 15-9, 13-15, 15-9 win over Jahnvi of Rajasthan. Nasir made a confident start in the match as she pocketed the opening game 15-9 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second game saw both the players matching each other before Jahnvi won the game 15-13 to restore parity in the match. The third and final game saw Nasir playing with control and the youngster claimed the game 15-9 to storm into the third qualification round. In another match of the same category, Radhika Sharma of Punjab outclassed Aayushi Dodhwal of Delhi with a 15-7, 15-5 win to make her way into the third qualification round. Sharma pocketed the opening game 15-7 before claiming the second game 15-5 to march ahead in the tournament. It was also a winning day for Apoorva of Haryana as she scored a 15-9, 15-13 win over Prachitha of Karnataka to seal her spot in the third qualification round. Apoorva claimed the opening game 15-9 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second game saw both the players matching each other before Apoorva claimed the game 15-13. It was also a winning day for Vidhushi Singh of Delhi, as she scored a 15-9, 15-8 win over Priyasha Reddy of Andhra Pradesh to march into the third qualification round. Singh made a strong start to the match as she pocketed the opening game 15-9 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second game too saw Singh playing with control and the youngster claimed the game 15-8 to seal her spot in the third qualification round. In another match of the same category, Aafreen Bishnoi of Haryana scored a win over Nandana of Kerala with 15-11, 15-4 to seal her spot in the third qualification round. Bishnoi pocketed the opening game 15-11 to take a 1-0 lead in the match before winning the second game 15-4.

