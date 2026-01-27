All-India bank strike: Demanding 5-day work week, employees stage massive rally in Jalandhar

Raising their long-pending demands, hundreds of bank employees under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) held a massive rally Tuesday in front of the State Bank of India (SBI), Civil Lines, Jalandhar, as part of the all-India bank strike seeking the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.

The employees strongly asserted that the five-day work week has already been agreed upon in the Bipartite Settlement, yet continues to remain unimplemented. They alleged discrimination against bank employees, as most other government departments across the country already operate on a five-day workweek.

Apart from the demand for five-day banking, the protest highlighted serious concerns over the privatisation and disinvestment of public sector banks, increased foreign investment in the insurance sector, and the proposed amendments to labour laws, which the unions said threaten workers’ rights and job security.