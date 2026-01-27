All-India bank strike: Demanding 5-day work week, employees stage massive rally in Jalandhar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Raising their long-pending demands, hundreds of bank employees under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) held a massive rally Tuesday in front of the State Bank of India (SBI), Civil Lines, Jalandhar, as part of the all-India bank strike seeking the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.
The employees strongly asserted that the five-day work week has already been agreed upon in the Bipartite Settlement, yet continues to remain unimplemented. They alleged discrimination against bank employees, as most other government departments across the country already operate on a five-day workweek.
Apart from the demand for five-day banking, the protest highlighted serious concerns over the privatisation and disinvestment of public sector banks, increased foreign investment in the insurance sector, and the proposed amendments to labour laws, which the unions said threaten workers’ rights and job security.
A major issue raised during the rally was the acute shortage of bank staff, leading to excessive workloads, increased employee mental stress, and a deterioration in customer service. The unions demanded immediate large-scale recruitment to ensure smooth banking operations and better public service.
The rally was addressed by prominent union leaders, including Vinay Dogra, National Consultation of Bank Employees (NCBE); Vinod Sharma, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA); Baljit Kaur (AIBEA), H S Veer (AIBEA); Rajkumar Bhagat (AIBEA); Ramesh Bhagat (AIBOC); Akash Bakshi, All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC); Munish Kumar (AIBOC); Rajesh Krich (AIBOC); Honey Jakhu (AIBOC); Sunil Kapoor (NCBE); Atul Laroiya (NCBE); and Ashok Kumar (AIBOA).
They reiterated the unions’ collective resolve to intensify the struggle if their demands continue to be ignored. Several union activists and leaders were also present in large numbers.
The UFBU Jalandhar unit appealed to the Government of India and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to honour the commitments made to bank employees and resolve the pending issues at the earliest, stressing that these demands are not only in the interest of bank staff but also of the general public.
The bank strike was scheduled from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight. UFBU, in its X account, posted, “Bank employees power India’s financial stability, inclusion, and growth,often at the cost of their own well-being. A 5-day work week is not a concession; it’s a long-pending reform. The commitment is on record. It must be implemented.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Your home may be shared with small creatures like lizards, spiders, ants, house centipedes, silverfish, cockroaches, and mice. While some may consider them pests, they actually play important roles in nature and can help control other intruders. These animals are attracted to your home for food, warmth, or safety. Despite their presence, they are essential for balancing indoor ecosystems.