‘All formalities for construction of AIIMS in Rewari completed’

For the expansion of health services in Haryana, all formalities related to the construction of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project at village Majra in Rewari district have been completed.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here in the presence of Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh, Cooperation Minister, Haryana, Dr Banwari Lal.

Senior officers and a delegation of framers, who have provided land for the project, also attended the meeting.

While sanctioning a separate budget for the project, Khattar directed officers of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to start process of disbursing payments to the farmers who have provided land for the said project at the earliest.

He also asked farmers to start the next process required for doing other works related to the project after assuring mutual consent among them.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers of Town and Country Planning and Development and Panchayats Department to complete all the necessary works and also to expedite the work on the issues related to farmers within a stipulated time period regarding the project.

While giving a patient hearing to views shared by farmers’ delegation, the Chief Minister also discussed all the aspects related to the project extensively.

During the meeting, the farmer delegation said that the Chief Minister had given in-principle approval for their main demand regarding giving Rs 40 lakh per acre of land given to the government and development of commercial complex along with AIIMS, a government spokesperson

said.

“In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, Yashendra Singh apprised the Chief Minister about the action taken regarding the upcoming process and informed that registration has been started for the cooperative society setup for farmers. As per the directions of the government, the duty of an inspector of the Assistant Registrar Cooperative Society has been assigned in the village.

All the farmers who gave land for the project will be members of this society. The members of the society will decide the other works related to their second demand with mutual consent,” the spokesperson added.