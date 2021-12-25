All eyes on Harbhajan Singh as he retires from cricket

AS cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from cricket on Friday, all eyes are now on him on whether he will join Congress ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Harbhajan had met PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu 10 days ago. After meeting him, Sidhu had tweeted his picture with him, “Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star.”

And exactly 10 days later Harbhajan quit Cricket. While sources close to him in the sport said that he was preparing to coach an IPL team and for this he needed to hang his boots from active cricket. At the same time, sources in Congress said Harbhajan was “very much inclined” towards politics and may jump into it.

“He had a meeting with Sidhu. He was however interested in Parliamentary politics. I was told that he did not want to contest election to Legislative Assembly. Let us see. The Congress is interested in fielding him from Doaba region to consolidate it in face of SAD tying up with BSP,” a source privy to discussions with him said.

He also added that he had also sought a meeting with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, “We have been trying for a meeting. Let us see when it happens. If he joins then he may be fielded from Nakodar.”

Sources said the Sidhu had been in touch with Harbhajan for a couple of days. He had agreed on a meeting at Sidhu’s friend’s place in Chandigarh. Earlier there was a speculation that Harbhajan was joining BJP. But he had tweeted to say it was a “fake” report. Harbhajan Singh belongs to Jalandhar. By getting Harbhajan on board, the Congress plans to consolidate Doaba region especially after SAD has tied up with BSP and is expecting to give Congress a tough fight in Doaba, having a sizeable population of SCs.

“If Harbhajan joins us, he will have impact on all Doaba seats,” a Congress source said adding that it will be a masterstroke given his popularity in the state.

The source added that Sidhu was also in touch with another cricketer’s Yuvraj Singh and his father Yograj Singh. “If all goes well, Sidhu will manage to get either of the two in the party.”