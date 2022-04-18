All eyes on announcement of next CDS, Army chief

With the impending retirement of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen M M Naravane, on April 30, the government is likely to announce his successor any day now. While in the past the name of the COAS designate and equivalents in other two services was announced at least one month in advance of the retirement of the office holder, lately there has been a warning time of only a couple of weeks.

There is a lot of speculation that the government may also announce the name of the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) this month itself. The appointment has been vacant since the untimely and tragic death of Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

Gen Naravane is considered to be the frontrunner for the appointment of CDS and it has been conjectured in defence circles that the government has been awaiting completion of his tenure as the COAS before making the announcement. This would ensure that the line of succession does not get disturbed unless, of course, the powers that be decide on deep selection.

Under normal course, the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, should be in line to become the next COAS. If so, he would be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to be appointed to the top office. Hitherto, only Infantry, Armoured Corps and Artillery officers have made it to COAS among all the arms and services. However, the Southern Army Commander, Lt Gen J S Nain, is also the same seniority as Lt Gen Pande with only the difference of IC Numbers (inter se seniority of commission) and nothing can be said with any certainty till the name is actually announced.

Tour of Duty raises hackles of veterans

There has been considerable angst among the veterans community over news reports that the government is about to announce a new system of recruitment called Agneepath or Tour of Duty wherein soldiers would only serve for three years and five years respectively and only a fixed percentage would be selected for permanent pensionable service.

The new system is expected to save substantial sums of money in pensionary benefits to the government besides expanding the reach of recruitment to blocks and villages which have remained untouched in recruitment drives as they have not been the traditional recruitment catch zones. The focus is also on giving the Army a nationalist character and moving away from the caste, religion and region based representation.

While the veterans have been unanimous in their views that the Army needs to cut down on flab and save money which can be used on acquiring much needed equipment, they have severe reservations on the short tenure of the potential recruits in the Army. It has been reasoned that three years is far less a time to assimilate a soldier into the unit and his surroundings and by the time he would get into the rhythm of soldiering it would be time for him to be discharged. Many veterans have written strong pieces in various online publications and have also voiced their opinions on social media opposing the scheme and suggesting improvements.

It remains to be seen whether these concerns are addressed before the scheme is announced publicly or if it will be implemented in the manner in which the news reports have indicated its composition. But the bottomline is that young people who are in the age bracket of recruitment are getting restless as there has not been any recruitment drive for nearly two years now and those who may lose out due to their being over age would be the biggest losers. The reaction of these young people from the recruitable population to the Agneepath method of recruitment is also not yet known.

When airplanes, armoured trains were used to attack villagers

Each year, on April 13, the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919 is marked with great solemnity. However, what most people do not know is that the subsequent days were equally horrifying for the people of various parts of the state who had been subjected to aerial firing, bombing and machine gun fire from armoured trains.

On the orders of the Lt Governor Michael O’Dwyer, the airplanes were used to quell peaceful gatherings of villagers in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On April 14, four airplanes were sent from Lahore to Gujranwala by the 16 Division to drop bombs and fire machine guns into crowds which had gathered. Around 10 bombs were dropped in Gujranwala and surrounding villages and the crowds were machine gunned. The Hunter Commission Report identifies Second Lieutenant Vincent and Major Carberry as the pilots who fired hundreds of rounds of machine gun bullets and dropped bombs at various locations in and around Gujranwala on April 14, including Khalsa High School in the city.

On April 15, Lt Dodkins carried out more firing on villages near Gujranwala who were suspected to damaging railway lines. He was said to have been carrying out operational instructions of the Royal Air Force regarding tackling of villagers who may have damaged government property.

On April 16 and 17, an armoured train went from Lahore to Sheikhupura and then onto a place called Chuharkhana where the railway line and railway station had been damaged by protestors. Machine gun fire was directed at the village from the train and a party of soldiers was led into the village by Lala Sri Ram Sud, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Sheikhupura, to fire at villagers. On April 17, he led another party of soldiers to a village nearby called Mahniawalia and here again soldiers fired into a group of 25 villagers gathered at a spot. In yet another instant near Chuharkhana on April 17, four innocent people were shot dead by a British Sergeant who was looking for an accused.

While the British had extensively used airpower in the North West Frontier Province and the tribal areas, this was the first and the only instance when aircraft were used against civilian populations in the Punjab.