All court work to be done virtually only today, orders HC after Bar Association plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the holding of all court work through video conference on September 27 (Monday), as farmers across the country observe a daylong Bharat bandh against the three contentious farm laws.

The order has been passed by the Bench of Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, following the request of the Bar Association.

The HC had received a request from the Bar Associations of High Court stating that on September 27, all court may be held through virtual/ video conference mode and no adverse order be passed in cases on account of non-appearance of advocates due to the call for Bharat Bandh made by the farm associations in the ongoing agitation against the new farm and agricultural laws.

Accordingly, the HC, by modifying the earlier order for physical hearing of some courts, ordered that all courts, including those nominated for physical hearing for the said day, will be held only through virtual mode.