All Cong MLAs engaged in illegal sand mining: Capt

FORMER Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, alleged that all Congress MLAs in the state were engaged in the illegal trade of sand, but stated that he will not make any names public.

“Ask me who is not involved. If I start telling the names then I will have to start from the top. I do not want to do that,” he said, smiling, while talking to select media persons at his farmhouse in Parol village’s Mohinder Bagh.

Amarinder was responding to a question on whether he would make a list and call out the legislators who engaged in illegal sand mining. The former CM, sources said, had told Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he had intelligence reports that many of his party MLAs were involved in the illegal sand trade. He had reiterated the same fact during a Punjab Vidhan Sabha session also.

Former CM Amarinder on Wednesday also launched an attack on Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and said that it was highly irresponsible for him to say that those desecrating holy books should be hanged in the middle of a road, “We are humans, not savages,” Amarinder said. He said that the recent string of sacrilege incidents had the potential to polarise people along religious lines, which can lead to unrest and trouble in the state. He added that foreign agencies — like the ISI —in coordination with the sleeper cells of various secessionist and terrorist groups were active and were desperately waiting for an opportunity to exploit such a situation and strike. The former CM said that terror and trade cannot go together and there was no point in starting business and trade with Pakistan as long as it did not stop funding terror and killing our soldiers along the borders.

Presenting a grim security scenario in Punjab with perpetual threats to peace from Pakistan, Amarinder said sleeper cells of various terror groups were active and using the help and support of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence to foment trouble in Punjab.

The former CM next went on to give elaborate details about the huge cache of arms and ammunition that Pakistan has managed to infiltrate into this part of the border. “This is just a part that came to the notice of our security forces. Now, for a moment, let’s imagine what may have skipped their notice,” he pointed out while wondering as to why the Punjab government was in continuous denial of the state’s security issue. He said drones, that could reach within 30 to 50 km in the state, have been entering the state regularly, but Home Minister, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, had not taken the matter seriously.

The former CM added that in the changed security scenario in South Asia, with China and Pakistan have come together and become “one country” almost, India will need to be more alert and vigilant. Given the geographical position of Punjab, the state faces more security challenges now, he added.

Amarinder disclosed that China had invested $29 billion in Pakistan. He said it had built huge infrastructure by making highways and tunnels that will take Chinese goods directly to Gawadar port, which provides Chinese access to Central Asia. He said that with Afghanistan in dire need of financial help and China ready to give it, India will have another problem from hostile Taliban, who can be used by the Chinese to infiltrate into India. He said he was writing a book on the scenario and was researching the subject at the moment.

The former Chief Minister said India needs to build up a more sophisticated missile system to shoot down the drones. He said, the efficiency of drones, both in terms of covering the distance and carrying the load, was being enhanced which is a potential threat for the country as it provides more options for Pakistan to smuggle drugs and weapons into our country.