Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
All committees of Congress student wing in Chandigarh dissolved

The dissolved NSUI committees include the Panjab University committee, nine college committees and 34 ward committees.

Sources said the decision to dissolve the committees was taken with the permission of the Congress’s national leadership.

All the committees of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’s student wing, in Chandigarh were dissolved with immediate effect on Saturday.

The dissolved committees include the Panjab University (PU) committee, nine college committees and 34 ward committees.

The NSUI’s leaders and candidates failed to perform well in last year’s Panjab University Students Council elections.

“There are many reasons behind dissolving all the NSUI committees. The defeat and the very poor performance in the 2022 PU student body elections is the main reason. New committees will be formed shortly,” NSUI Chandigarh president Sachin Galav, who is also a municipal corporation councillor from the Congress, said.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 17:22 IST
