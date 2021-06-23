All benches of Punjab and Haryana HC to hear cases through video conferencing from June 28

The order also mentioned that ordinary cases can be filed directly at the ordinary filing counters which are situated near pass counter.

All the Benches of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will continue hearing cases through video conferencing from June 28 onwards due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per an order passed by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with a view to ensuring the safety of the judges, advocates, staff and litigants, the Chief Justice of the High Court has ordered that with the courts being held through video conferencing from June 28, mentioning for listing of all categories of cases will be done away with from June 28, and all the cases will be entertained by the DRR section (filing section) for listing of matters in urgent motion.

In case, there is a request for fixing the case on the same day, or on next court working day, it can be made only through online mentioning portal, available on the website of the High Court from 9 am to 9.30 am only on court working days.

The order also mentioned that ordinary cases can be filed directly at the ordinary filing counters which are situated near pass counter. In case, there is urgency in the cases which have been already filed as ordinary, the same will be treated as urgent on filing urgent form, describing the urgency for listing of the matter as ‘urgent’. All the freshly filed cases lying pending in the registry for listing in urgent motion case list will be listed serial-wise before the benches subject to maximum number of cases that can be taken up on a particular day.