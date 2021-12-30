Chandigarh: All asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to stay in home quarantine

The health department of Union territory Chandigarh has issued an advisory regarding the preparedness of health facilities considering the Covid-19 surge owing to the Omicron variant.

Health secretary Yashpal Garg said that the Union territory needs to be ready for a situation where a large section of the population could get infected and hence the available health infrastructure needs to be utilised judiciously. Accordingly, it has been decided that all asymptomatic Covid-positive patients would be allowed to stay in home quarantine as the first option.

Only when an isolation facility — separate room with a washroom — is not available at home, a patient shall be admitted to an institutional quarantine facility like the mini Covid care centre. One mini Covid care centre is functional at Bal Bhwan, Sector 23, and another will start functioning from January 3 at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24.

Only when a doctor concerned has advised admission for medical reasons like the need for constant medical care with or without oxygen/ventilator support would a Covid-positive person be admitted to a hospital.

A Covid-positive patient would not be admitted to a hospital for the purpose of isolation, said Garg.