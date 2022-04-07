All about the Lahore darbar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in UK councillor’s new book

A councillor of Syston Leicestershire, in the United Kingdom, Bobby Singh Bansal, launched a book — The Punjab Chiefs: The Lost Glory of The Punjab Aristocracy — at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday evening, in the presence of the progeny of the gentry of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Lahore Darbar.

Bansal’s book looks into the lives of the courtiers who served during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 19th century.

The book also is the most updated document on modern Sikh empire’s history with around 350 rare and unseen pictures incorporated in it. The last work updated on modern Sikh history was in 1939 by Sir Leppel Griffin.

Speaking during the book launch event, Bobby Bansal, said that it took him five years to just research the factual accuracy of the information in his book. He stated that he had to travel extensively back and forth between London and the Indian sub-continent to interview dozens of families.

His book mentions 70 noble families & others left out are to be mentioned in the second volume of the book to be launched in the near future as it was not possible to include all the noble families as the Sikh empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh was very vast expanding to modern day Pakistan & Afghanistan.

Bansal has studied business management and belongs to a business background. However, his passion for learning more about the Sikh history, culture, heritage shines through in the book and connects him with the Sikh diaspora, globally. Bansal, on Wednesday, also recalled how a chance to visit Lahore in 1989 at the age of 19 triggered in him a desire to learn more about Sikh heritage .

In London, he founded the Sarkar Khalsa (SK) in 2003, an organisation that he currently heads, that works for preservation of Sikh heritage in the sub-continent especially in Pakistan. Bansal traces his ancestral roots to Rawalpindi, but after partition his ancestors moved to Phagwara in Punjab & from there his parents migrated to the UK in 1960’s.He was born & raised in UK.

The Punjab Chiefs: The Lost Glory of The Punjab Aristocracy is Bansal’s third publication, after The Lions Firanghis (2010), and Remnants of The Sikh Empire (2015) .This book is published by Himalayan Books New Delhi in association with SK foundation UK & International Sikh Confederation.