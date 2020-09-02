All 10 farm outfits of Punjab plan protest outside Parliament

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakonda) said that the resolution against the agri ordinances and the power amendment bill in the Punjab assembly was a partial victory of the farmers’ struggle.

All the 10 farmers’ associations in Punjab will protest on the opening day of monsoon session of Parliament on September 14 demanding immediate repeal of Electricity Act 2020 and the rollback of the three agriculture ordinances cleared by the Centre. The protest will be part of a call given by 250 farmers organisations from across the country.

The decision was taken at meeting of the 10 organizations on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Ruldu Singh Mansa.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakonda), said that the farmers will stage the protest in front of the Parliament. Also, farmers rallies would be orgainsed at Amritsar, Phagwara, Barnala, Patiala and Moga.

He said that the resolution against the agri ordinances and the power amendment bill in the Punjab assembly was a partial victory of the farmers’ struggle. He said that Modi government was running away from government procurement and SAD-BJP leaders were misleading the farmers.

“In the letter to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal by the Union Agriculture Minister, it was clearly mentioned that the responsibility of procurement of crops was being shifted to the state governments and private sector companies were allowed to procure the goods without any hindrance,” said Jagmohan.

