Alarm bells start ringing for Chandigarh Administration amid surge in cases

As the city continues to witness a surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, alarm bells are ringing for the Chandigarh administration. In just the past three days (August 10, 11 and 12), 236 Covid-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh. The city has reported as many as 672 Covid-19 cases from August 2 to August 12.

The administration’s contingency plan had already predicted one per cent of the total city population (12,000 people) will get affected with the virus and 3,600 active cases on the worst peak day. The plan was prepared when the city had just 11 active cases.

“It is felt that about one per cent population of Chandigarh may be tested as positive even in the worst-case scenario for the city. Hence, about 12,000 confirmed cases may be detected considering that the population to be about 12 lakh,” said the plan.

The plan also specified that the peak active cases may be 3,600. “It is further expected that most of such confirmed cases will get cured in due course of time and peak day hospitalisation of such active cases may be around 30 per cent of the total confirmed cases. Hence, our estimate is that we need to be prepared for management of about 3,600 active cases of Covid-19 on the worst day of spread,” the plan further stated.

At present the city has 737 active cases.

“We are going as per the contingency plan only. We are creating more reserves for beds. In fact other places can have mild cases but only big hospitals like PGI can cater to critical care,” said a senior officer of the administration.

It was also estimated that about 75 per cent of the confirmed cases would either be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“Hence we need to make arrangements of 2,700 such positive patients. On a peak day out of total, 3,600 will be positive and active patients,” it was said.

As many as 2675 beds have already been arranged for the mild and asymptomatic case.

