Akansh Sen murder case: File status report on probe related to Randhawa, police told

The district court of Chandigarh on Saturday issued a notice to the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police to file status report on the investigation related to Balraj Singh Randhawa, who has been absconding in the murder case of Akansh Sen.

Advertising

The report has been sought by the court of Geetanjali Goel, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), which is hearing the application moved by Adamya Rathaur, complainant in the Akansh Sen murder case. The report has to be filed on the next date of hearing scheduled for April 19 now.

Rathaur had sought directions to the Chandigarh SSP to register an FIR against the absconding proclaimed offender in the case, Balraj Singh Randhawa, and the person who helped him to flee.

In the application, Rathaur stated that Randhawa had not appeared in the court despite orders and had violated the order. Therefore, an FIR under sections 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant), 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it), 179 (refusing to answer public servant authorised to question), 212 (harbouring offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code should be registered against him. The application stated that the call details of the accused, his friends and relatives should be examined to find out where Randhawa was currently residing.

Advertising

In 2018, the Chandigarh Police had filed a report in the court, saying that they were also taking help from CBI/Interpol to arrest the accused.

Akansh Sen, nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was run over by a BMW car allegedly by Harmehtab Singh and Balraj Randhawa in February 2017. Harmehtab had been arrested and is facing trial under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the court ADJ Rajeev Goyal.