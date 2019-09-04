Akansh Sen murder case: Defence counsel argues that Sen was not run over

Continuing with the arguments over the murder of Akansh Sen, on Tuesday, the defense of the accused Harmehtab Singh Farid stressed that according to the medical reports of Sen, he could not be run over by a BMW car and it was not a murder.

The arguments resumed in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal, where the defense counsel advocate NPS Warraich and advocate Manjit Singh argued upon the injuries on the body of the victim Akansh Sen, referring to the medical reports.

The defense argued that the BMW car used in the crime according to the prosecution weighed around 1520 kg, and with accused Balraj Randhawa and Harmehtab Faird sitting inside it, it would weigh around 1680 kg, and going by the total weight of the car, when it would have been allegedly runover Sen’s body, there would not be abrasions on the body but the abdomen would have blown off and Sen would have died immediately on the spot.

Further, arguing that the case was fabricated, the defense counsels submitted that according to the statement of Adamya Rathore, Sen was run over five times by the BMW car, whereas according to the statements of Rajan Papneja and Karan Yog, Sen was run over thrice by the car, and thus the statements were contradictory and a false case had been implanted on Harmehtab.

The matter on Tuesday was deferred for further hearing of the matter to be held on September 6.

According to police reports, in February, 2017, Akansh Sen, nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was allegedly run over by a BMW car, driven by Harmehtab Singh, who was accompanied by Balraj Randhawa. Harmehtab had been arrested in the case and has been facing trial under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.